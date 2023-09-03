Dietician suggests focusing on fiber for a healthier breakfast

CLEVELAND, OH (CLEVELAND CLINIC) - We've all heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day and dieticians warn people that not all breakfast foods are created equal.
So, what are the best breakfast foods to eat in the morning? First, look for something low in sugar. Sugar will give you an immediate rush, but an hour or so later your blood sugar will dip and make you feel sluggish, tired, and you may even end up with a headache. When reading product labels, avoid items that have sugar or high fructose corn syrup listed in the first five ingredients. Next, you'll want to focus on fiber. It's recommended that adults have 25-to-35 grams of fiber each day.
"Fiber is what's going to help slow down that digestion. It's going to trickle that blood sugar into your system, so you're not going to have these highs and lows. It's going to help keep you fuller longer. But it's also going to help with digestion, so you have good GI health. So, looking at something that's going to be 3 grams of fiber or more per serving is going to be important," said Beth Czerwony, RD at Cleveland Clinic.
You can always add fiber-rich items to your breakfast by mixing in flax or chia seeds. She says nuts are a good source of fiber as well.