Dietitian provides advice when shopping for heart-healthy foods on a budget

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - A recent Cleveland Clinic survey found that almost half of Americans believe the biggest barrier to a healthy diet is the cost of food. But, it doesn't have to be.
Dietitians say the key is to stick to whole foods – like fruits, vegetables, lean meats, and dairy. They also recommend examining your grocery list and figuring out what you might be spending too much on. For example, are you regularly buying chips and soda? If so, you could start to remove those things from your list to save money and buy healthier foods instead. Meal prepping can be beneficial as well. Same with buying foods that have an extended shelf life.
"There's an extended shelf life in a lot of things that are actually not that expensive, like potatoes or you know boxed brown rice, or whole wheat pasta or beans, dried beans. I mean those have a very extended shelf life," suggested Julia Zumpano, Registered Dietitian at Cleveland Clinic.
You can also buy meats on sale and store them in your freezer. Finally, try to avoid using delivery services if you can. That's another way to help save on groceries.