Dining in at Ohio restaurants and bars prohibited amid coronavirus concerns

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Ohio has jumped to 36, and state officials are prohibiting indoor eating and drinking to continue to slow the spread of the disease.
As of the last update at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, there are now 11 counties that have confirmed cases of the virus, including one case in Northwest Ohio around the Toledo area. 11 of those cases are hospitalized, and still no deaths. There are 350 people currently under investigation in the state.
Ohio Health Director Amy Acton signed an order to close bars and restaurants to customers dining in their establishments effective 9 o'clock on Sunday, but take out will still be allowed.
"If you can walk in and buy a doughnut, walk-in buy coffee and walk out, that's okay," said Gov. DeWine. "What we can't have is people congregating and people seated. So carry out is fine, delivery is fine."
Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted announced changes to the state's unemployment process, to speed up any compensation for workers impacted by the shutdowns. Ohio is also working on programs to help bar and restaurant owners.