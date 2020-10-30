Dinner fundraiser for a beloved Bradfield Community Center member

Members of the Bradfield Community Center got in the kitchen to cook up a fundraiser for one of their own.
James Oglesbee, better known as Mr. Jimmy, has been an avid member of the Bradfield Community Center since his retirement in the late 1980s. After suffering from health issues, the many friends he’s made did not hesitate to create a fundraiser for him. Mr. Jimmy is well known for his large appetite, so chicken dinners were an obvious choice. Proceeds from the dinner sales will go towards his medical bills.
“But we just wanted to take the time to make sure that as he continues to go through the thing he’s going through, that he knows that the Lima community is behind him and supporting him," says Kesha Drake, Director of the Bradfield Community Center.
Although the dinner sales are over, donations can still be made to Jimmy by calling the Bradfield Community Center (550 S. Collett St., Lima, OH 45805) at 419-228-7766 or sending them to paypal.me/thebrad1938 or CASHAPP:$thebrad38.