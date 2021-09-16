Direct Support Professionals get recognized for their work by Allen Co. Board of DD

The Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities taking the time to thank the people that provide direct care to their clients.
This is Direct Support Professionals Appreciation Week and 27 local DSPs were taken out to lunch by the board for their work throughout the year, especially during the pandemic. DSP’s provide direct care to people with developmental disabilities in their homes, group homes, and day programs. They help them with housework and take them out on various adventures. They say being a DSP can be tough sometimes, but the work is very rewarding.
“We get a lot of thanks,” says Shannah Schnur a Direct Support Professional. “When they have a high and a low and when we are done having a conversation, to have them walk up and give you a hug, with them having tears in their eyes it make a person feel great that they did something great for them and made them feel better for just one day. If we could do that every day for them that would be great.”
The Allen County Board of DD is looking for people to be Direct Support Professionals, if you are interested you are asked to contact their office at (419) 221-1385.