"Discover the Love" in downtown Lima this February

There is a lot to discover in Downtown Lima and in the month of February local merchants hope you “Discover the Love” in downtown.
That’s the newest promotion from Downtown Lima Inc. as they work to keep the “heart” of the city alive. Each day they are highlighting a Downtown Lima business and what there is to love about them. Many of the businesses have adapted because of the pandemic and offer Facebook live shopping, curbside service and carry out. Organizers say the important thing is to support them.
Downtown Lima Inc. Executive Director Shaunna Basinger explains, “It’s always incredibly important to support our local businesses, our community grown businesses. But it’s especially important through the pandemic. Luckily, I think that we’re maybe starting to see the tail end of that and we’re starting to get to a point when people will feel more comfortable and restaurants and shops will open more consistently.”
Downtown Lima Inc. is giving away two gift baskets sponsored by businesses to celebrate “Discover the Love”. You can register by liking, sharing and commenting on the January 31st post of the month-long event. Winners will be selected tomorrow, Thursday February 11th.