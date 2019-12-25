Distracted Driving a focus for OSHP and constant issue

Distracted driving remains an issue and has prompted that to be a focus of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Governor Mike DeWine has challenged drivers to drive without distractions. AAA is expecting record amounts of people to travel through the first of the new year. The Highway Patrol says it's a constant battle and one they look out for on the roads nowadays. Deaths caused by traffic crashes increased this year from 2018. Traffic deaths have increased in five of the last six sears in Ohio. Patrol asks that you buckle up, keep your head up and keep your phone away.
"We ask everyone to be patient but also be responsible," Lt. Tim Grigsby said. "You know, put the phone down it can wait until you get to your destination. If something happens where you have to make a phone call please pull off to a safe area and then do that. Please don't drive distracted and make sure that everyone in your vehicle is buckled up."
According to OSHP, over 91,000 distracted driving crashes have occurred since 2013.