Do you count on the 2020 Census yet

If you haven't completed the 2020 census yet, there is still time. And there are ways you can fill it out from the comfort of your home.
Starting June 1st, Allen County will resume census operations. While you can still complete the census online, by phone, or by mail, census takers will be going door-to-door to households that have not yet done so. Ohio has seen a 65% completion so far, while Allen County has seen over 66%. The goal of the Lima/Allen County Complete Count Committee is an 80% response rate.
The Lima Chief of Staff says filling out the census is important. It provides economic development and programming for vulnerable citizens. It also determines how many representatives can go to Washington D.C. to push for the needs of the community.
Sharetta Smith, the City of Lima's Chief of Staff says, “If you have not completed the census, please do so. All your information will be kept confidential, and it cannot be shared with other agencies.”
You have until October 31st of this year to complete the census. To complete it, you can call 1-844-330-2020 for help in English, and 1-844-468-2020 for help in Spanish. You may also visit my2020census.gov. You can also fill out and mail back the census received in the mail. If you don't have one, a census taker will drop it off at your house.