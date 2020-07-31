Do you have an emergency supply kit?

Sales of essentials such as toilet paper, water, and non-perishable foods went through the roof at the beginning of the pandemic due to fears that they would not be available.
Now that the essential items are on the shelf, making an emergency supply kit may be a good idea. Emergency Management officials say having a 72-hour supply of water, non-perishable foods, extra medication, and money would be helpful in case of an emergency in these uncertain times we are living in.
Allen County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger explains, “The supply chain is up and running again. What we want folks to understand is we’re going to live with this virus for the next foreseeable future. The next 6-months to a year. We’re going to have hiccups in our supply chain but it’s going to keep running. We’re taking all the precautionary steps: wearing the mask, hand sanitization to make sure those supplies are on our shelves, that they’re going to be there when we need them.”
Berger says the suggestion of having an emergency supply kit on hand is being proactive and not meant to induce any type of panic.