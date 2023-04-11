Doctor discusses how screen time can impact a child's emotional regulation

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - If you've ever given a child a screen to help stop a tantrum, you may want to think twice about continuing that habit in the future. Research shows it could impact emotional regulation long term.
Psychologists say it's important that children learn how to manage their emotions and identify their feelings – otherwise, when they get older, they could have trouble expressing themselves in a socially appropriate way. So, what can parents do to help prevent that from happening? When a child is having a tantrum, doctors say parents need to teach them how to manage their emotions instead of trying to distract them. However, they know that can be challenging, especially when a child has trouble explaining exactly what they're feeling. To help with that, he recommends using descriptive statements while talking with them.
"The problem with feelings is that many times children do not know what their feelings are. They cannot give language to their feelings, they cannot name their feelings, and when you are able to name something, you are better able to manage it," explained Dr. Michael Manos, Cleveland Clinic Children's.
Dr. Manos says another option is to place your child in a quiet, comfortable space where they can collect themselves. Then when they calm down, you can talk to them about how they're feeling. With that being said, you should *not* send them to their room as if it's a "time out" and they're being punished.