Doctor discusses the benefits of exercising outdoors

Physicians say there are plenty of roads and trails where people can go biking, running, and walking. Some parks also have free exercise equipment you can use. And if those activities don't sound so fun, you can also do some kind of sport, like basketball or softball. It may require more equipment, but you'll still be getting in a good workout. Of course, just like at the gym, it's important to prepare your body. Doctors recommend stretching out beforehand and not pushing yourself too hard if you haven't exercised in a while. It's also important to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated.
"Especially on breezy days, your sweat dries really quickly and you may not realize how thirsty you are until afterward. So making sure you're staying hydrated throughout the process," explained Dr. Marie Schaefer, Cleveland Clinic.
If you have trouble sticking with exercise, Dr. Schaefer suggests finding a workout buddy to help hold you accountable.