(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - With the change of season, many of us are starting to think about spring cleaning. Not only can a little tidying up make our environment look better, but it can also benefit our mental health.
Psychologists say the spring sunshine tends to give us a boost of energy – making it a great time to tackle some cleaning or other projects we put off in the winter. Checking off items on our to-do lists can provide a sense of accomplishment and mark a fresh start to complement the season change. To get started, doctors recommend writing down some tasks and coming up with a reasonable timeline to complete them. And people should work at a comfortable pace and not be afraid to ask someone else for help if needed. If you decide to take on the lofty task of spring cleaning, make sure it's because you want to.
"When you're taking this on, do it for you. Don't necessarily do it to meet other people's expectations. So if you're feeling stressed or overwhelmed about it – ask yourself, 'Is this what I want to do? Is this the right time for me to do it?' So I think spring is a great time, but if it's not the right time for you, don't feel pressure, you know, just do what you want to the level that you feel good about," suggested Dr. Dawn Potter, Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Potter says people should seek professional help if they feel depression, anxiety, or if another mental health disorder is stopping them from doing everyday tasks like cleaning.