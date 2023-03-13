Doctor provides advice on transitioning out of those winter blues as we spring forward

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - Daylight saving time has arrived and that can be a tough adjustment for some. Research has shown that one-hour change can disrupt a person's sleep and even cause car accidents due to fatigue.

However, on the positive side, that extra sunshine can help with mental health. Psychologists say if you are having a hard time transitioning out of that winter funk, there are some easy things you can do. For example, they recommend starting a new exercise routine, which can boost your mood. You can also add some healthier foods to your diet. Or start making plans for things you want to do as the weather warms – like creating a garden or doing some redecorating. Many people may also be more inclined to "Hibernate" during the colder months and not be as social. But now would be a good time to reconnect with friends.

"The warmer weather can lead to get-togethers with friends on patios or you know exercise with friends and do other activities that you didn't feel quite like cleaning the snow off your car to go out and do," stated Dr. Dawn Potter, Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Potter says if you find yourself having trouble transitioning out of that winter funk and are feeling depressed or lacking energy, you should speak with a mental health professional.

