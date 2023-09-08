Doctor speaks about the health benefits of spending time with grandchildren

CLEVELAND, OH (CLEVELAND CLINIC) - National Grandparents Day is this Sunday, and if you have grandchildren, you know how special that bond can be. Not to mention spending time with them can also be great for your health!
Doctors say activity has huge benefits for blood sugar, blood pressure, and even stress hormones. On top of that, there are a lot of other advantages. He says older adults who spend time with grandchildren tend to have improved levels of dopamine and oxytocin – feel-good hormones. Lastly, there's the social aspect. Depression and isolation can be a big problem for older adults. However, spending time with grandchildren can give them a sense of purpose and a sense of connection. And speaking of connection – there are many ways to stay in touch nowadays, even if you can't see them in person.
"It's pretty amazing all the options and avenues older adults have to stay connected today thanks to technology. And older adults are more facile with the internet and video chat than ever before. And the tools that we have to connect are ever increasing," said Dr. Kenneth Koncilja, Cleveland Clinic.
Doctors also say older adults can benefit from intellectually stimulating activities – and many can easily be done with a grandchild. For example, grandparents could help with homework, play a game or music, read them a book, or practice sounding out words.