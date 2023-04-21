(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - There's no better time than Earth Day to pause and think about how our daily decisions can impact Mother Nature. Not only can making an earth-conscious choice help out the environment, it can also benefit your health.
Doctors say you can start incorporating more fruits and vegetables into your diet by visiting your local farmer's market. Locally-grown produce doesn't have to be transported across the country, and eating a plant-based diet can lower your risk for diseases like high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. Plus, walking and biking more can also decrease your risk for chronic diseases and doesn't add any pollution to the air. Doctors suggest finding an activity that will encourage you to get outside in nature.
"Any day is a good day to start taking action that will benefit your health and the environment. Just get out there and do something that you enjoy doing, whether it's biking or gardening or planting a tree or just taking a walk. Any of these things will help improve your health and improve the environment," suggested Dr. Ilysa Gordon, Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Gordon reminds people to conserve energy at home by doing small things, like remembering to turn off the lights and using the clothes dryer on a shorter cycle.