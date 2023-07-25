Doctor talks about the correlation between weather and joint pain

CLEVELAND, OH (CLEVELAND CLINIC) - Can changes in weather cause joint pain? A UK study found that people with conditions such as arthritis are more likely to experience pain on days with higher humidity, stronger winds, and lower barometric pressure.
Chiropractors note that many patients say they have achy joints when the weather changes and extreme temperatures seem to aggravate people, whether that's hot or cold. The theories as to why vary, and studies on the topic have turned up mixed results. But to combat joint pain, doctors encourage people to stay active. With a lot of people working from home, he recommends getting up from the desk when possible as well as doing some simple exercises throughout the day.
"If you have a standing desk, that's a great time to stand during a meeting. You could do isometrics. I love isometrics because they're simple and they're really effective. So, isometric just means same length of a muscle. So, for example, let's say my shoulders and my back are really tight. I could literally just push my hands together really hard and hold this for a period of time," stated Dr. Andrew Bang, Cleveland Clinic.
Doctor Bang says consistently doing these exercises can be key to finding some relief for joint pain.