Doctors discuss the risk vaping poses to teens

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - Vaping continues to pose a risk to teens, with a recent study finding more young e-cigarette users vape within five minutes of waking up.
Kids are vulnerable to nicotine addiction and may not even realize how much of the addictive chemical is in certain vaping products. Doctors say many teens still choose to vape, and a nicotine addiction can affect their brain development. When it comes to the lungs, vaping can cause inflammation and irritation, which can lead to lung damage. It can also make asthma or any other existing lung problems worse. They add the e-liquid people are inhaling may contain cancer-causing chemicals and other substances linked to lung and heart disease. The long-term health impacts of vaping are still being studied.
"Something that we still don't know is whether someone can have a long-term effect of vaping and that's mainly, is someone going to develop cancer, for example, or a chronic lung disease or heart disease from that. It is what we see with regular cigarettes, that after years of use, someone can develop those heart, lung problems and cancer. But this is an unknown for electronic cigarettes," said Dr. Humberto Choi, Cleveland Clinic.
Doctor Choi says statistics show teens are heavily exposed to vaping, especially in school. He recommends parents openly discuss the potential consequences of vaping with their children.
