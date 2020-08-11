Doctors reminding parents: Children aren't immune from COVID-19, precautions to take going to school

Gov. Mike DeWine was joined by a few doctors at his coronavirus briefing to discuss students going back to school.
The state is reporting that about 38% of schools will go back full time, 25% will be all online, and 25% have a hybrid model. Many schools haven't reported a plan just yet. Doctors in the children's hospital network emphasize children aren't immune from COVID-19, they just don't get it as frequently. And a small fraction of them does get sick and require hospital attention. Doctors are advising parents to get kids ready for a structure, their schedule going to school, wearing masks, and washing hands.
"And there's nothing better than having your child care a lot about something," DeWine said. "That might be sports, it might be drama, it might be band, it might be art. If you want them to be able to have that experience then it's incumbent upon all of us, every single one of us, to do everything we can to keep down the spread in the community in which that school lives."
One of the doctors mentioned the number of children who are asymptomatic, has been going up. But his good news was as of Tuesday morning there were no children in the ICU in Ohio.