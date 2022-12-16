Doctors suggest keeping toy safety in mind when shopping for kids this Christmas

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - December is National Safe Toys and Gifts Month. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 200,000 toy-related injuries were treated in ERs in 2021.

Doctors say it is important to think about toy safety when picking out the perfect present. Small toys and pieces can quickly become choking hazards if young children put them in their mouths. Parents should also be wary of toys that have button batteries or high-powered magnets, as these can damage tissues and intestines if swallowed – which is considered a surgical emergency. While most toy-related mishaps result in minor cuts and scrapes, non-motorized scooters account for the highest number of injuries. When purchasing these or other riding toys like bikes, rollerblades, and tricycles it is recommended to pair them with safety gear.

