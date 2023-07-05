Doctors warn about the dangers of dehydration

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - On a hot day, you may get thirsty working in the yard or sweat while exercising and playing sports. But if you find yourself having trouble concentrating or feeling fatigued, you may be suffering from dehydration.
Dehydration happens when the body loses more fluid than it takes in. Doctors say to help prevent dehydration it's important to hydrate before heading out into the heat. You'll also want to avoid caffeine and alcohol. When working outside on a hot day, it's best to drink eight ounces of water every 15 to 20 minutes. If you feel heat stress coming on, doctors say immediately decrease the intensity and length of your activity. Heat cramps and heat exhaustion can be treated at home with fluids, rest, and air conditioning. But if you stop sweating, it's a sign you may be severely dehydrated. And it becomes a medical emergency if you start to feel confused or disoriented.
"If one notices that they are starting to have any mental status changes or neurologic changes that means you are moving into heat stroke. That is an acute life-threatening condition and that needs to be addressed in your local, closest emergency department," explained Dr. Tom Waters, Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Waters says dehydration can progress to heat stroke, which can lead to organ failure or even death. So, make sure you are drinking water before, during, and after activities in the heat.