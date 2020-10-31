Dogs show off their Halloween costumes for local pet rescue

Even dogs need to have a Halloween party! A Lotta Love Pet rescue held their first ever pet costume contest on Saturday.
The pet rescue had games set up and treats to give out to all the good dogs that joined them for the costume contest at Ottawa Metro Park. The dogs played classic Halloween games like bobbing for apples, and they even could try their shot at the doggy obstacle course.
Saturday's event was also a fundraiser for A Whole Lotta Love Pet rescue as they haven’t had the money to offer their full services.
Sandy Mcveigh, the founder of A Lotta Love Pet Rescue says, “People that need help with pet food during this time, we just drop it off on their porch and message them and tell them it’s there. We still do that program, but we just are not able to take in any more dogs because we don’t have the funds to vet them properly.”
Winners of the costume contest were able to win free training sessions or even a pet photo shoot. If you would like to donate to A Lotta Love Pet Rescue or to find out more information, you can head to alottalovepetrescue.org.