Dole made a couple trips to Lima during his years of public service

Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags around the state be lowered to half-staff in honor of former U.S. Senator Bob Dole. Dole made a couple of trips to our area, one was during his 1996 bid for president.
He held a rally at the Civic Center with the Oak Ridge Boys and other celebrities. Then Dole returned to Lima in 2002 when Lima Technical College was renamed Rhodes State College in honor of former Governor James Rhodes. Dole and Rhodes were friends, and he was the guest speaker for the ceremony. Dole passed way at the age of 98 to lung cancer.