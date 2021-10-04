Dominion Energy looking for non-profits to apply for their 27th annual Community Impact Grants

Any grant money that a non-profit organization can get is important and Dominion Energy is looking to recognize the hard work of some of them.
Through the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, they are looking to award 110-thousand dollars to non-profits that have made an impact in the communities that they service. Organizations whose work has contributed to the economic and social revitalization of their community. The award money is unrestrictive and can be used for projects already completed.
Dominion Energy External Affairs Manager Peggy Ehora adds, “It allows them to expand a program they’ve already done, or it allows them to start something new. That’s a god day for 501 c3’s. That’s what we love about the awards portion of this. And then the other really cool thing with this is every organization that’s a recipient of money through the Community Impact receives a big spread in Cleveland Magazine.”
Deadline for applications is November 30th and they can be found online at https://www.dominionenergy.com/ and search "impact".