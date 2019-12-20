Press Release from Dominion Energy Ohio: Dominion Energy Ohio reports that a small number of Lima customers will receive this month’s gas bill in a social security administration envelope. This was due to a third-party vendor error, but the contents of the envelope are legitimate and customers are safe to pay their bills using the enclosed return envelope or through another preferred payment method. If customers have any questions they should contact Dominion Energy’s call center at 1-800-362-7557.
Copyright 2019 by Lima Communications Corp. All rights reserved.