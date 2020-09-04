Donald Trump Jr. coming back to Allen County

Allen County is once again a stop on the campaign trail for President Donald Trump’s bid for re-election.
Friday, the Allen County Republican Party Chairman announced that Donald Trump Jr. is making a return visit. He will be at the University of Northwestern Ohio’s event center Wednesday, September 9th. He was last here in 2018 and local GOP organizers are happy to get him back.
Republic Party Chairman Keith Cheney adds, “We are over elated that obviously Donald Trump Junior is out on the stump again. The first family is going out throughout the nation and we’re one of the first stops. Donald Jr. was here in 2018, Kimberly Guilfoyle joined him. We had a great event, just a wonderful time. He loves Allen County and Allen County loves him.”
It is a ticketed event with a very limited amount due to COVID-19 limitations. You can contact the Allen County Trump Victory Center to see if any tickets are still available. Doors will open at 11 a.m. with Trump Jr. expected to speak at 12:30 a.m.