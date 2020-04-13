Donated masks making way into local hospitals

With thousands of masks being made in the region, many of them are finding their way to area hospitals.
Lima Memorial Health System and Mercy Health-St. Rita’s are very grateful for the donations and are distributing where they can. Both say since the masks are not clinical, they have given them to all staff and patients that don’t require medical Personal Protective Equipment. This includes not only team members but patients in hospice, home health, and cancer centers, along with anyone entering the emergency departments. The homemade masks can’t be used where PPEs are required to be used for medical staff protection. This includes care for COVID-19 patients. The homemade masks help in preventing the spread of the virus but are not resistant to the virus.
The hospitals will continue to accept donations of the masks and thank the community for their continued support during this pandemic. Lima Memorial says they have distributed over 3,500 cloth handmade masks to date.