Don't be fooled by fake National Guard letter circulating social media

Don't believe everything you see on social media, as it could be wrong or outdated.

This week a sign is going around that is both, not true and outdated. A letter that seems to be from the National Guard has reappeared on Facebook. It claims there's an announcement coming for a nationwide two week quarantine for everyone and that you should stock up on supplies. The National Guard has confirmed it is not true. In fact, they say this same letter was circulating social media around a year ago when the pandemic began.

 

