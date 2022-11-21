Don't drink and drive this holiday weekend warns Lima Police Department

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you are making plans to go out the night before Thanksgiving, make sure you have a plan to get home safely.

The Lima Police Department says the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is one of their busiest days for OVI arrests, as many people head to bars to visit with friends before the holidays. According to stats from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, last year statewide there were over 300 OVI arrests over the Thanksgiving weekend. So, for the safety of yourself and others, officers say to find a designated driver to make sure you get home for the holiday.

