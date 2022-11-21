Don't drink and drive this holiday weekend warns Lima Police Department

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you are making plans to go out the night before Thanksgiving, make sure you have a plan to get home safely.
The Lima Police Department says the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is one of their busiest days for OVI arrests, as many people head to bars to visit with friends before the holidays. According to stats from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, last year statewide there were over 300 OVI arrests over the Thanksgiving weekend. So, for the safety of yourself and others, officers say to find a designated driver to make sure you get home for the holiday.
“We are not asking people not to have fun. We want everybody to have a good time, but we also want to make sure everybody is safe,” says Maj. Jim Baker, Lima Police Department. “And that also includes people who are not drinking at all and maybe an impaired driver hit them and it changes their life forever. In a split second, an incident can change your life forever, when a little bit of planning ahead of time can prevent that whole thing.”
Baker says with cab and Lyft services in Lima, there is no excuse to drive while impaired. Plus there will be more Lima Police Officers, sheriff's deputies, and Highway Patrol troopers on the road this weekend cracking down on drunk driving and other driving offenses.
