Don't think the virus is gone - people still need to continue COVID-19 precautions

The coronavirus hasn’t gone anywhere. The next step is learning to live with it and local health officials want to make sure people understand this.
As certain businesses start to re-open and somethings may seem somewhat back to the way it was, we are far from that. Allen County Public Health can not stress enough that residents continue with COVID-19 precautions. Wear a mask when out in public, continue to wash hands, and use hand sanitizer. Maintain a six-foot distance and basically respect each other’s health and safety.
Allen County Health Commissioner Kathy Luhn explains, “The virus hasn’t gone away. We’ve slowed the spread but it’s still out there. It’s still dangerous and poses a high risk to everyone. Particularly people with underlying health conditions. The biggest thing to keep in mind I think are those overarching principles of we need to be safe. We need to keep all of those things we’ve learned and have been during these past 6 weeks or so at the top of our brain.”
Luhn says there is a lot of new information out there about the expectations of moving forward and encourages people to get their information from reliable sources such as coronavirus.ohio.gov with data from the Ohio Department of Health and the governor’s office.