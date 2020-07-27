Dorm life will be different, but safe for ONU students starting in the fall

Things will be looking a little different in college dorms this fall, as universities find ways to protect students from the coronavirus.
Ohio Northern University students will be moving into their dorms next week and the university has been busy making sure that everything is ready and safe for them. Using the mandates issued by the state, they have made some changes to dorm life for the students. ONU reduced occupancy in the dorms, by limiting the number of students in the rooms and lounge spaces.
"Some rooms that have been double occupancy will have a single occupant in them now,” says Adriane Thompson-Bradshaw, the Vice President for Student Affairs for ONU. “So we have had to do things like disable water fountains and just try to think of all kinds of opportunities to follow the guidance that's been given to us.”
ONU had to quickly adapt their plans when Governor Mike DeWine issued new guidelines for students coming in from out of state, especially those from states with high numbers of COVID cases. They will be isolated and monitored by the health center when they get on campus. Plus, students will be helping keep everybody else safe.
“We've got what we are calling our Klondike team, that is going to assist with making sure that the facilities are clean, that students are distancing, that we're keeping with the numbers of our guided level for keeping the groups small,” adds Thompson-Bradshaw. “And we are just going to a monitor those things as we go along.”
University officials say they will be flexible to the ever-changing situation, but one thing that they will not be flexible about is making sure students are wearing masks, social distancing, and making sure they have good hand sanitation habits.