Doublewide trailer severely damaged in Thursday morning Fire

An early Thursday morning fire destroyed a double-wide trailer in American Township.
The fire happened on 100 block of Saddlebrook Drive just before 2:30 am. According to the American Township Fire Department, the person in the home woke up and smelled smoke in the home and went out and saw the carport on fire. They were able to get out safely. The fire department says that a discarded cigarette in a coffee can was the cause. The estimated damage to the home and two vehicles that caught fire is around $100,000. Everything is considered a total loss.