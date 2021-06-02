Downtown Lima busy for 1st First Friday and DORA opening this week

For the first time in two years, Downtown Lima, Inc. will hold their monthly First Fridays event this week, which coincides with the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) opening.
The day will begin at 11 AM with several family-friendly activities. Live music starts in the afternoon with six acts throughout the day. This Friday evening at 5 PM will also mark the opening of Lima's DORA. Customers will be allowed to carry alcohol from participating businesses in dedicated cups within assigned limits. Downtown Lima, Inc's Executive Director, Shaunna Basinger, says providing these opportunities is important in revitalizing the city's downtown.
"To get people aware of what's available in downtown because a strong local economy, and strong downtown helps to really fuel the rest of our city and our economy," Basinger explains. "So, getting downtown and really kind of giving back to our community and just enjoying yourself while you do it."
This First Friday is sponsored by Tom Ahl. For a full schedule of activities, rules for the DORA and participating businesses, visit visitdowntownlima.com.