Downtown Lima Farmers' Market making changes to meet COVID-19 best practices

The Downtown Lima Farmers' Market is working out the details to open in early June.
To open, they must follow the recommended best practices handed down by the governor. The location has changed to the future site of the “Greater Lima Region Park & Amphitheater” at Spring and Union Streets. It will have both a drive-thru and walk-in format to purchase items from a variety of vendors. They are also encouraging ordering ahead from vendors via social media and picking up at the market. Organizers ask for your patience as they work through the guidelines to bring you a successful farmers market.
Manager Jennifer Fickle explains, "From week to week there’ll be changes so be patient with us as we figure out what works and what doesn’t work. So, they’ll be some adjustments each week I would imagine to accommodate what is a safe and efficient way of running a farmers market."
The Downtown Lima Farmers' Market is sponsored by Mercy Health along with Activate Allen County, Lima Rotary, Greater Lima Region, and the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce. Opening day is June 2 running to September 29th.