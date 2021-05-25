Downtown Lima Farmers Market set to open June 1st

With the summer-like temperatures, gardens are starting to take off and fresh produce will soon be here.
The Downtown Lima Farmers Market is set to start Tuesday, June 1st in front of the Veteran’s Memorial Civic Center. The market will offer more than just locally grown produce. There will be fresh baked goods, homemade jams and jellies, hand-crafted soaps, and more.
Market Manager Jennifer Fickel adds, "People are tired of being cooped up. They want to be out and about. The farmers market is a great place to come down to and to get your fresh, locally grown produce from people here in Lima Allen County. And to get the community back together again."
Again, the Downtown Lima Farmers Market starts next Tuesday and runs through September 28th in front of the Veterans Civic Center.