Downtown Lima Inc. says there's more fun in store at upcoming First Fridays

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Organizers are calling downtown Lima's first "First Friday" a success and more fun is to be had in July.
Trolly rides and more will be happening on the 2nd First Friday of the summer. There will be kids' activities in front of the municipal building, a mini farmers market in front of the Borra Center, and live music in front of ArtSpace. Several downtown establishments will be holding activities at their locations. First Fridays is a way for residents to see how vibrant downtown Lima can be.
"We want them to see what we have to offer. There are so many restaurants. More retailers opening up. There's just a lot to do. A lot of activity and soon a lot more entertainment too," stated Betsy Billingsley, executive director of Downtown Lima Inc. "So come on down and see what's happening downtown."
Billingsley is talking about the opening of the Greater Lima Region Amphitheater opening in August. The second First Friday will be July 7th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Lima.