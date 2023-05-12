Press Release from Downtown Lima Inc.: Thursday, May 11, 2023- Downtown Lima, Inc. has announced that they are hosting First Fridays throughout the summer this year. The First Friday events will take place Fridays June 8, July 7, and August 4, from 5PM to 8PM, throughout downtown.
“We’re excited to partner with our members and community partners to bring evenings of fun and activities to downtown ,” said Betsy Billingsley, Executive Director of Downtown Lima, Inc. “It’s a great way to bring families and friends to gather and connect.”
On Friday, June 2, from 5PM to 8PM, the First Friday event, “Dog Days of Summer” will include the Downtown Lima Farmers Market mini market in the southeast quadrant of the Town Square while local organizations such as Westgate Lanes and WOCAP will be in the northeast quadrant with activities and fun for the kids. ArtSpace/Lima will host the band Prudence from 6PM to 8PM in their quadrant of the Town Square. Well behaved pets are welcome on The Met patio as well as throughout downtown.
“First Fridays will offer the community a chance to grab a DORA beverage and hear live music. Visit our local shops like Leaf & Luxe or Crankers and do a little shopping. Get dinner or an appetizer at Zinum 12, Joey’s or the Met and then take part in kids activities. It’s all about the things we offer downtown,” Billingsley stated.
For details on First Fridays and other Downtown Lima, Inc. projects, visit their website https://www.visitdowntownlima.com/ or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.