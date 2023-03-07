Press Release from Downtown Lima Inc.: Tuesday, March 7, 2023-Downtown Lima, Inc. is excited to announce their new annual fundraiser, Downtown Lima, Inc.’s Game Show Extravaganza! This interactive night of game shows, bingo, and fun is a new avenue for Downtown Lima, Inc. to raise funds to aid in their mission of creating and maintaining a vibrant and dynamic downtown.
On April 26, Downtown Lima, Inc. will host fun and creative game shows for the audience to play and win amazing prizes at the Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center. Game Shows such as We’ll Make a Deal, BabbleTales, The Right Price Punchboard and more will allow the “studio” audience to have the opportunity to win big and small prizes throughout the evening, as well as second chance drawings at the end of the night.
“Downtown Lima, Inc. has a long history of amazing fundraising events and the Game Show Extravaganza is unlike anything Lima has ever seen! Who wouldn’t want to be part of the Right Price and take a chance to win an awesome prize? We’re really going theme the event to enhance the experience and enjoyment of our audience,” said Betsy Billingsley, Executive Director of Downtown Lima, Inc. “Customs and 70s/80s vibes are definitely encouraged!”
Thanks to sponsors like Proctor & Gamble, Modo Media, Lewis Family McDonald’s, and Beauty by Jill Salon & Spa, this evening will offer the chance to win fabulous prizes, enjoy heavy hors d’oeurves, and a nostalgia treats charcuterie table.
General admission tickets go on sale on Thursday, March 9, through Eventbrite or on the event page at https://www.visitdowntownlima.com/.