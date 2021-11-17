Downtown Lima to Kickoff Holiday events this Sunday in town square with Flip the Switch

While the official kick-off to the holiday season is next week with Thanksgiving, the City of Lima is kicking off the festivities this weekend.
The town square Christmas tree will be lit Sunday with the annual “Flip the Switch” event at 7 pm. There will be a family fun event sponsored by Mix 103.3 starting at 4 pm. The holiday festivities will continue through the end of the year with a variety of events in Downtown Lima. Organizers say it’s great to be back in person and local businesses are looking forward to seeing people back downtown.
Downtown Lima Inc. Executive Director Shaunna Basinger explains, “ It was really great this year because we had so many businesses that came out right off the bat with wonderful ideas, with a lot of enthusiasm for this. When you have 28 businesses and 28 different minds thinking you‘re going to get that variety that you want. You’re going to get to hit all of those different specialties and demographics and interests that people have which is what this year is going to be. It’s going to be full of a lot of different stuff.”
You can find a full schedule of events during the holiday season at https://www.visitdowntownlima.com/.