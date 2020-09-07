Downtown Wapakoneta Riverscape project nearing completion

Wapakoneta is seeing major developments in their downtown Riverscape project along the Auglaize River, that could change the future of the city.
Minimal rain this summer has kept construction crews on track to complete the multi-million-dollar renovation. New concrete sidewalks, curbs, storm sewers, and fencing has been installed. One major addition is the gazebo. It includes restrooms and a fireplace, making it a great space to rent out for events.
Wapak’s mayor is looking forward to the improvements this project will have on the city’s annual “Party in the Parkway”, and the overall attraction of downtown to tourists.
“That will be a very popular spot I’m sure for a lot of the downtown people. If they like to go back there to have lunch," explains Mayor Tom Stinebaugh. "The green space and the new sidewalks and everything are going to add a whole new dimension of beauty to the downtown. It’s nice, brand new, and clean. It’s going to be very nice.”
The Riverscape project is set to be complete by the end of November, over five years after it was introduced.