Dr. Bradley discusses the history and significance of Juneteenth at celebration organized by Councilman Glenn

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - In 1885, U.S. Army officer and union general Gordan Granger took command of the district of Texas. One of his initial actions was to deliver General Order No. 3 to the people, which declared that "All slaves are free" in accordance with a proclamation from the executive of the United States. The newly-freed citizens of Galveston began celebrating Juneteenth the following year.
This observance has since spread worldwide and became a U.S. federal holiday in 2021. To commemorate the occasion, City Councilman Derry Glenn hosted the first Juneteenth Day celebration with guest speaker Dr. Renee Bradley at The Lima Towers, who educated the local community on the holiday's significance.
"We decided to start this to continue to educate people on Juneteenth. There's a lot of information we need to get out there. It's not just having parties and enjoying yourself. It's education and why people are free from being in slavery," stated Derry Glenn, Lima City councilman.
"We are strictly paying attention to exactly how then the holiday is bringing about more awareness. We don't want to overshadow, we don't want anything to overshadow the importance of this holiday," commented Dr. L. Renee Bradley, Special Assistant for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Rhodes State College.
At the event, Dr. Bradley informed attendees about the significance of Juneteenth and its cultural influence in the United States. Councilman Glenn intends to organize a Juneteenth Day celebration again next year.