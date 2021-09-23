The Lima Sertoman of the Year has been recognized across the region for his outstanding work in the club.
Dr. Charles Rossfeld has been a benefit to the community in the Lima Noon Sertoma Club for 60 years. He has always been known as a hard worker, showing up to every event the club holds and working hard for the whole day. On Thursday, Dr. Rossfeld was awarded the Regional Sertoman of the Year. What Dr. Rossfeld is really known for is giving free dental work to underprivileged kids in the area. Once a week he would dedicate time to seeing kids in our local schools who were most in need of dental care.
"It's interesting. Even to this day, I'll bump into some of the former patients, 'Oh hi Dr. Rossfeld how are you doing' they remember. Of course, they were small kids and elementary kids back then, but it was a very successful program," commented Dr. Charles Rossfeld, Regional Sertoman of the Year.
Rossfeld says starting the free dental program in the Sertoma Club was one of his favorite things he got to do to help the community.