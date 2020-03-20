Dear Students, Faculty, and Staff,
We have all watched with concern as the COVID-19 pandemic made a significant impact to our state and nation. These are unprecedented times and together, we are charting new territory, as we respond to the rapidly-evolving public health crisis. Our highest priority remains on the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and community.
There are no known cases of COVID-19 in Allen County, but confirmed cases continue to increase in the state. This is not an easy decision for us to make, but it is in the best interest of our students, faculty, and staff that we temporarily transition classes to a remote and fully online format for the next term for all UNOH students.
Students in the Colleges of: Business, Health Professions, and Occupational Professions:
Courses selected by students for Spring Quarter 2020 will be transitioned into a web-enhanced remote format. Access to course content will be available by 12:01 a.m. on April 3, 2020 through the MyUNOH student portal. If students wish to adjust their course selection for Spring Quarter, they can contact the Advising Resource Center at advisor@unoh.edu.
Students in the College of Applied Technologies:
March Session will begin on April 6, 2020. Courses will be delivered remotely in a web-enhanced format as recommended by local, state, and federal agencies. Students will be assigned general education courses required as part of their program. If students are currently scheduled for a technical class, their schedule will change. Students are urged to check their UNOH email and portal daily as schedules are updated for instructions and guidance on their courses. Details on the course and any required course materials can be found on the MyUNOH portal.
Students who no longer require any general education courses will be scheduled for their next technical course to start on May 11, 2020. If this date should change, it will be communicated as soon as possible.
Students already enrolled in fully online courses will not see any changes in their course delivery. Classes will begin in the Virtual College format on April 6, 2020.
Additional information and details on the web-enhanced remote courses will be communicated to students in the coming days as plans and course formats are finalized. Students are being asked to monitor their UNOH email account on a regular basis for these messages.
Students living in on-campus housing:
Students residing in on-campus housing may check out of their dorm and return to their permanent residence for the next term. Students may leave their possessions in their dorm until face-to-face classes resume. Those who leave their belongings in their dorm will not be charged housing fees for the next term.
Students who wish to remain in on-campus housing for the next term may do so. UNOH is committed to honoring both their housing and meal plan arrangements. Students are asked to contact the Housing Office at housing@unoh.edu as soon as possible to communicate their housing plans.
The University will continue business operations, but buildings are closed to the general public. Delivery of mail and packages will continue. Racers Station, Indoor Athletic Complex, Dr. Cheryl A. Mueller Library, the Testing Center and other common areas are also closed.
This is a rapidly evolving situation, and we ask for your patience and understanding as we work through the coming weeks with the goal of continuing to provide a quality education and world class training under these extraordinary circumstances.
Continue to check the UNOH Coronavirus website, UNOH News Center, UNOH Social Media accounts, and your UNOH email for announcements. Additional information on COVID-19 can be found at the CDC website.
These are unprecedented times, and we are grateful for how our UNOH Family has come together to overcome this difficult situation. There is more work to be done, but we are in this together to do our part to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Your health and safety remain the University's top priority.
Sincerely,
Dr. Jeffrey A. Jarvis
President
University of Northwestern Ohio