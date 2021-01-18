Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations held in Lima

Every year, the Sigma Mu Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha holds a community breakfast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., bringing in speakers to discuss the legacy and words of Dr. King.
However, the pandemic dashed those plans this year, but the celebration wasn't completely cancelled. Instead, Alpha Kappa Alpha and Sisters in Service Community Foundation brought the annual event to a virtual setting on Hello Lima, allowing people to still partake, but from their homes.
Just like the breakfast, different speakers were on the program to talk about this year's theme of "I Have a Dream - a Movement, Not a Moment", and how that message lives on.
"I think that Dr. King’s message certainly resonates today, that message, that dream, that hope for what America, what the world could be, still has been not realized," said Dr. Nicholas Everage, Alpha Kappa Alpha Award Recipient 1997. "His message ultimately is about equality - not just having the same rights, but truly having equal voice, equal participation."
Another annual MLK celebration around this time of year is the I Have a Dream awards, handed out by Lima councilman Derry Glenn.
This event was also slightly different than normal due to COVID. The presentation was held at the 318 Restaurant, showcasing people in the community who have exemplified what Dr. King and others believed in and fought for.
"We’ve got some good folks, a good team here, they’re keeping that drive alive," said Glenn. "We’re showing Lima that we’re still moving in a direction of Martin Luther King, but we still have a lot of work to do. We’re going to continue to work very hard to make changes."
And if you missed the virtual celebration, don't worry - a rebroadcast is scheduled to air on Sunday, January 24th from 11 to 11:30 am on Your Hometown Stations.