Connecting lives through unity is the theme of this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast in downtown Lima.
This marks the 25th year for the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Lima Chapter hosting the breakfast. The event draws hundreds to commemorate Dr. King and his message of peace. Speaking this year is Dr. Tyrone Blesoe, C.E.O. and President of the Student African American Brotherhood Organization. Organizers say they have reached the milestone of 25 years on this event thanks to the response of those attending.
Pauline Pope, President of the local chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, says, “We are so gracious of those people from the community that get up in the morning, with bright sunshiny faces, dressed to the heels and nines at 8 o'clock to come to this program.”
The MLK Breakfast is Monday, January 20th at 8 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Civic Center. There will be limited tickets available at the door.