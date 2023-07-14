Press Release from the Lima-Allen Regional Planning Commission: Lima, OH- (July 14, 2023) The Draft ADA Transition Plan for the Village of Spencerville is complete and available for public comment through August 21, 2023. The Plan is designed to identify instances of infrastructure in the road right of way that are not compliant with ADA Standards for Accessible Design. Spencerville residents and visitors are encouraged to view the current draft and reply with any comments on the areas identified for improvement.
The Spencerville ADA Transition Plan can be found at www.lacrpc.com by clicking on Spencerville ADA Transition Plan in the “Recently at RPC…” section. Comments are welcome through Shaunna Basinger at sbasinger@lacrpc.com or the Spencerville Village Council meeting on August 21st, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. on 116 S. Broadway Street, Spencerville, OH, 45887.