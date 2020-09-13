"Drive Through Food for Thought and Prayer" at New Beginnings Ministry in Lima

A Lima church wanted to reach out to their community with a drive-through food for thought and prayer event.
The New Beginnings Ministry Church have not been able to open their doors back up for service yet, but they have missed seeing their members. In hopes of spreading some positivity to their members and the rest of the community, on Sunday they gave out free hot meals and a word of prayer if needed.
Ivory Austin, a member of the church says, “We just do this to let people know that we still love you, we’re still here even though we aren’t meeting up in the building. We still love you. Let the community come through and spread love. There’s so much going on right now, we need a lot of love, there’s a lot of hate going on.”
The lunch included hot dogs and hamburgers, and traditional cookout sides of baked beans, pasta, and potato salad.