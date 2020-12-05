An event in Wapakoneta ensured that kids had a chance to meet Santa Claus himself.
A drive-thru event was held in Wapakoneta at Heritage Park on Saturday, where families were able to take their kids to greet Santa Claus from their vehicles.
Santa was on scene and waved to kids who drove by, while also spreading messages such as "Merry Christmas" and "be good".
At the end of the parade route, kids were able to drop off their very own letters to Santa, filled with wishes for Christmas.
A bigger event was originally planned for the area, but due to the pandemic, the event had to be scaled down for safety.
"We are missing a lot, but it could be worse." said Elaine Poppe, Chairman of Children's Hometown Holiday. "This makes it a little bit easier for the children to know that Santa is here and he will take their letters."