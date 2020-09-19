A drive-thru voter registration event was held in Lima in order to help residents prepare for the upcoming election.
Residents could drive up to the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Lima located at 875 West Market Street and register to vote for the upcoming election.
Residents could also learn how to register online, inquire about mail-in ballots, and complete the 2020 census.
Organizers for the event state that with the pandemic, they wanted to arrange something where people can come out and register to vote without having to worry about COVID-19.
Organizers for the event wore masks and practiced social distancing as they helped each resident who came through the drive through.