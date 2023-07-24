LIMA, OH (WLIO) - No one was injured after a car slammed into a Lima home earlier today.
The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. Monday morning in the 200 block of Robb Avenue. The Lima Police Department says a minivan was traveling west on Robb Avenue when it lost control for unknown reasons. The van struck the side of a brick home which sustained significant damage. Both the driver and a passenger managed to escape without any injuries and there was no one inside the home at the time of the crash. The driver showed no signs of impairment and the cause remains under investigation.