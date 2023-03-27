Driver loses his life after striking a tree off I-75

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A man is dead after crashing his car into a tree off I-75 earlier this morning.
Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol say 22-year-old Randy Thompson Jr. was killed in the crash. He lost control of his car while trying to pass another vehicle as both were heading south, just north of the Breese Road exit. His car went off the right side of the road and hit a tree and a fence off to the side of the Lima Harley Davidson Dealership. Lima troopers believe Thompson was speeding at the time of the crash. Troopers were helped out at the scene by the Shawnee Township Fire Department.
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Shawnee Township – The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal crash which occurred on Interstate 75 near Breese Road in Allen County.
On March 27, 2023, at approximately 9:57 A.M., A 2010 Ford Focus, operated by Randy E. Thompson Jr., age 22, of Lima, was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 and traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a fence and a tree.
Mr. Thompson was pronounced deceased at the scene, and was transported by H&H Funeral Services to Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home.
Speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash. Mr. Thompson was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The Lima Post was assisted by the Shawnee Township Fire and EMS, Minich’s Towing, H&H Funeral Services, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.
